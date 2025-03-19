'It's about all of us' | Cooper boys hoops team captures Ninth Region championship

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — The Cooper High School boys basketball players playfully waited for the right moment to sprint toward midcourt Tuesday night to hoist the Ninth Region championship trophy inside Truist Arena.

The Jaguars are going to the state tournament for the first time since 2017 after an emphatic 53-38 win over Lloyd in front of 3,000 fans on the Northern Kentucky University campus.

Sophomore Roman Combs scored 13 points and pulled down 13 rebounds while seniors Chris Rodriguez added 11 points and Andy Johnson and Jaiden Combs added 10 each for the Jaguars.

“So special, this group,” Cooper coach Tim Sullivan said. “The ability to ignore the noise. Make it about us and not about me. And that’s me included. Because it’s not about one of us – it’s about all of us.”

Cooper (23-5) plays Henderson County (24-6) in the UK HealthCare Boys Basketball Sweet 16 March 27 at Rupp Arena (8:30 p.m.).

Sullivan’s job status beyond this season will continue to be a storyline as the Jaguars prepare for the state tournament. He said Tuesday night he was told in a meeting with the school principal Jan. 21 he had the option of resigning or not having his contract renewed after the 2024-25 season.

“I understand there is a lot of noise around our program right now,” Sullivan said. “It concerns me. This group, I’m at a loss for words because of how they’ve come together."

Sullivan said he met with the superintendent March 11 but there is no further update until the Cooper principal makes a decision.

“He and I spoke which I really appreciate,” Sullivan said. “No decisions have been made. Nothing like that. It’s just a lot of community jumping behind a really special group right now.”

Boone County Schools told WCPO 9 last week it is a personnel matter and there would be no comment.

Sullivan was asked after the game Tuesday night if there was an update on his status from the principal.

“We haven’t spoke,” Sullivan said.

The cheers for Sullivan were significant from the Cooper faithful Tuesday night from the pregame to the trophy celebration. Chants of “Sully” were heard after the game.

“It does more for me in the sense that I’ve got probably at least 30 of my blood family here and they get to hear that,” Sullivan said. “And my mother is sitting over there and she gets to hear that. My mother and father brought me up to love everyone and try to accept everyone. You know there’s going to be ups and downs in life but you got to try to stay positive and find your way. When you do that, I think people rally behind you.”

Cooper, which has won eight consecutive games, jumped out to a 12-0 lead and led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter. Cooper led 28-17 at halftime.

Sullivan told the team to enjoy the Ninth Region title as it prepares for Lexington.

“I said, ‘Fellas you have no idea how much fun we’re getting ready to have,’” Sullivan said. “And what kind of ride we’re getting ready to go on because if you think the lights are bright here, you’re getting ready to get on that floor at Rupp Arena — the lights are really bright. You’re going to watch this community continue to pour their hearts into you guys. We’re going to celebrate this thing for a couple days.”

Lloyd (26-7) made its first Ninth Region final appearance since 1996. Junior Anthony Blaackar scored 14 points. Junior Isiah Golsby had eight points. Senior EJ Walker, a South Carolina signee, had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Cooper is one of two Greater Cincinnati boys basketball teams competing for a state championship this month.

Aiken (27-1) plays Louisville (23-5) in the Ohio Division III state final at 1 p.m. Friday at University of Dayton Arena.

