'A lot of heart' | Lebanon converts two-point conversion in final minute for dramatic win

CINCINNATI — Halloween provided some drama for some Greater Cincinnati high school football teams during the first week of the Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason Friday night.

While most of the better seeds prevailed, it was a night that had some intriguing finishes.

With the regional quarterfinals on the horizon Nov. 7, here are some postseason notes:

Division I, Region 2

Lebanon senior quarterback Luke Faler threw across his body and found senior Cooper Scott in the left corner of the end zone for the winning two-point conversion as the Warriors edged out visiting Kettering Fairmont 22-21. The play was set up by Faler’s touchdown pass to senior tight Nick Lautar with 32 seconds remaining.

Lebanon coach Micah Faler said Saturday afternoon he is very proud of the team for how it came through in the most clutch moment.

“They had a lot of heart and there was no hesitation or question to go for a two-point conversion at the end to win it,” Faler said. “I told them I was proud as their coach to be able to trust they were going to put a game-winning drive together and execute a two-point play to win. Great way for the seniors to win in that fashion and play their last game at VanDeGrift Stadium.”

Lebanon (8-3), the No. 8 seed, advances to play No. 1 Middletown (8-2) Nov. 7.

It will be the first time since 1912 that Middletown and Lebanon have played a football game, according to the Middletown athletic department.

Division I, Region 4

Fairfield, the No. 8 seed, defeated visiting No. 9 Mason 46-41. Fairfield (6-5) has won more games this season than the previous two seasons combined (five wins).

“For us to get back to winning and winning playoff games, I think continues to add to the recipe and the formula of what we’re trying to build here,” Fairfield coach Justin Roden said earlier this week. “We’ve got some young talent and they’re going to back the next few years.”

Friday’s win sets up Fairfield’s trip to The Pit to face No. 1 seed and the state’s top-ranked team Elder (10-0) next week.

Elder is seeking its first 11-0 start in program history, according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel. Elder is 17-0 in the postseason at The Pit. The teams had a preseason scrimmage this summer. This is the first game matchup between the programs since the first round of the 2020 playoffs.

Fairfield head coach Justin Roden will compete against his younger brother, Elder defensive coordinator Jay Roden.

No. 5 Winton Woods (9-2) at No. 4 Princeton (8-2) – This Nov. 7 matchup will be played at Fairfield Alumni Stadium. The game will be the first matchup between the programs since 2015, according to Winton Woods athletic director Jeff Merrill. It’s only the fourth time the teams have played since 2000.

No. 7 Lakota West (7-4) at No. 2 Moeller (7-3) – This game will be played at Mount St. Joseph University. Lakota West coach Tom Bolden earned his 200th career victory in a 30-0 win over visiting Hamilton Friday night. Moeller faces Lakota West for the fourth time in the past five seasons in the playoffs.

No. 6 Lakota East (8-3) at No. 3 St. Xavier (7-2) – Lakota East tied a single-game program record with 59 points in a 59-47 win over visiting Oak Hills Friday night. Lakota East senior running back Ryder Hooks rushed for 275 yards and four touchdowns and had 90 yards receiving and a touchdown against Oak Hills. He also had an interception.

The scoreboard was quite different during the regular-season matchup when host Lakota East won 14-7.

“Football is funny,” Lakota East coach Jon Kitna said. “Sometimes things just get sideways. Last time we played it was 14-7. Go figure. (Oak Hills) Coach (Dan) Scholz and his staff are doing an amazing job there.”

St. Xavier has been idle since a 41-7 win in Northeast Ohio against Cleveland St. Ignatius.

Division II, Region 8

Withrow defeated visiting Piqua 45-0 for the Tigers’ third consecutive shutout. It was the Tigers’ sixth shutout overall this season. Withrow (9-2), the No. 8 seed, plays at No. 1 Anderson (10-0) Nov. 7.

Withrow coach Anthony Berry is the first coach in school history to reach the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, according to the program. He is the second coach in school history to win a playoff game.

Anderson, ranked No. 2 in Ohio by MaxPreps, has won 32 consecutive games against Greater Cincinnati opponents.

La Salle (8-3), the No. 5 seed, travels to No. 4 Xenia (8-2) Nov. 7. La Salle defeated visiting Turpin 28-27 Friday night. The Lancers blocked a point-after attempt, which proved to be the difference.

Harrison defeated visiting Vandalia Butler 40-7. Junior quarterback Brady Lawhon was 11 of 14 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Senior running back Preston Flick rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 7 Harrison (8-3) plays at No. 2 Kings (9-1) in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 7. It is the first matchup between the programs since 2012.

Provided McNicholas football coach Mike Orlando became the program's all-time coaching wins leader Friday night.

Division III, Region 12

McNicholas football coach Mike Orlando became the program's all-time coaching wins leader Friday night. Orlando won his 92nd game at the school in the Rockets' 35-14 win over Chillicothe in a Division III, Region 12 first-round game.

Orlando surpassed George Marklay (1974-89) for most wins at the school, according to McNicholas football historian Jeff Mulvey. Orlando is completing his 15th season and has a 92-72 record.

Talawanda defeated visiting Goshen 56-28. Senior running back Lance Cantrell rushed 25 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He has 2,395 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns this season. Freshman quarterback Jake Van Gorden was 18 of 20 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Talawanda won its first playoff game since the shortened 2020 season. It is the program’s first postseason win during a full season since 1991. No. 7 Talawanda (10-1) plays at No. 2 Tippecanoe (10-0) Nov. 7.

Division V, Region 20

Mariemont upset North College Hill in the first round Friday night. No. 11 Mariemont (7-4) travels to No. 3 Miami East (9-1) Nov. 7.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Kentucky playoffs

Class 1A

Trimble County at Newport Central Catholic (at CovCath)

Friday, Nov. 7

Kentucky playoffs

Class 1A

Bellevue at Bishop Brossart

Dayton at Holy Cross

Ludlow at Newport

Class 2A

Walton-Verona at Morgan County

Class 3A

Bath County at Lloyd

Class 4A

Boyd County at CovCath

Conner at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.

Greenup County at Highlands

Class 5A

Boone County at Woodford County

Collins at Dixie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

South Oldham at Cooper

Class 6A

Campbell County at Ballard, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at Ryle

Oldham County at Simon Kenton, 730 p.m.

Indiana playoffs

Class 3A sectional final

Lawrenceburg at Greensburg, 7 p.m.

Class 5A sectional final

East Central at Whiteland, 7 p.m.

Ohio regional quarterfinals

Division I, Region 2

No. 8 Lebanon (8-3) at No. 1 Middletown (8-2)

No. 5 Springfield (7-4) at No. 4 Springboro (7-3)

No. 7 Hilliard Bradley (6-5) at No. 2 Troy (8-2)

No. 6 Huber Heights Wayne (7-4) at No. 3 Findlay (6-4)

Division I, Region 4

No. 8 Fairfield (6-5) at No. 1 Elder (10-0)

No. 5 Winton Woods (9-2) at No. 4 Princeton (8-2) – Game at Fairfield

No. 7 Lakota West (7-4) at No. 2 Moeller (7-3) – Game at Mount St. Joseph University

No. 6 Lakota East (8-3) at No. 3 St. Xavier (7-2)

Division II, Region 8

No. 8 Withrow (9-2) at No. 1 Anderson (10-0)

No. 5 La Salle (8-3) at No. 4 Xenia (8-2)

No. 7 Harrison (8-3) at No. 2 Kings (9-1)

No. 6 Lima Senior (9-2) at No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (6-3)

Division III, Region 12

No. 8 McNicholas (7-4) at No. 1 London (10-0)

No. 5 Miami Trace (10-1) at No. 4 Jackson (8-2)

No. 7 Talawanda (10-1) at No. 2 Tippecanoe (10-0)

No. 6 Alter (8-3) at No. 3 Badin (9-1)

Division IV, Region 16

No. 8 Washington Court House (6-5) at No. 1 Indian Hill (10-0)

No. 5 Clinton-Massie (10-1) at No. 4 Taft (10-0), 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Wyoming (10-1) at No. 2 Germantown Valley View (9-1)

No. 6 Brookville (10-1) at No. 3 CHCA (9-1)

Division V, Region 20

No. 8 Richwood North Union (7-4) at No. 1 Williamsburg (10-0)

No. 5 Carlisle (9-2) at No. 4 St. Paris Graham (8-2)

No. 7 Preble Shawnee (10-1) at No. 2 Lewistown Indian Lake (8-2)

No. 11 Mariemont (7-4) at No. 3 Miami East (9-1)

Division VI, Region 24

No. 9 Portsmouth West (6-5) at No. 1 New Madison Tri-Village (10-0)

No. 5 Coldwater (7-4) at No. 4 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (9-1)

No. 7 Ironton Rock Hill (7-4) at No. 2 Springfield Northeastern (9-1)

No. 6 Anna (8-3) at No. 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2)

Division VII, Region 28

No. 8 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) at No. 1 Marion Local (10-0)

No. 12 Fort Recovery (6-5) at No. 4 Beaver Eastern (10-0)

No. 10 New Bremen (7-4) at No. 2 St. Henry (9-1)

No. 11 Cedarville (6-5) at No. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1)

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter