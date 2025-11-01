Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Lakota West football coach Tom Bolden earns his 200th career win

Firebirds shut out visiting Hamilton in a Division I regional first-round game Friday night
Screenshot 2025-11-01 at 12.19.27 AM.png
Paul Weeden/WCPO
Lakota West football coach Tom Bolden earned his 200th career win Friday night in the Firebirds' playoff win over visiting Hamilton.
Screenshot 2025-11-01 at 12.19.27 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West football coach Tom Bolden joined a state record list with his 200th career win Friday night in the Firebirds’ 30-0 win over visiting Hamilton in a Division I regional first-round playoff game.

Bolden has a 200-37 head coaching record since 2007. Bolden has been the Lakota West head coach since the 2019 season.

“A lot of people have made this happen,” Bolden said. “My awesome family, coaches, players, their families, administrators, support staff and fans have made this possible.”

Bolden joins the OHSAA state record list for most coaching wins – Ohio only. The minimum for the list is 200 coaching wins.

“In football, to reach 200 wins only your 19th season is a testament to his leadership,” Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman said. “Coach Bolden has an extraordinary gift and an unmatched passion for kids, both on and off the field.”

Bolden, who was named the Lakota West coach in December 2018, averages more than 10 wins per season. Bolden had a 142-21 career record as a head coach at Colerain. He led the Cardinals to the Division I state final in 2018.

He's consistently led Lakota West success since he joined the Firebirds.

On Friday night, Lakota West earned its second shutout this season.

“His preparation, passion for his players and commitment to excellence is the foundation that everyone at Lakota West has benefited from,” Kaufman said. “Coach ‘B’ truly has a gift and Lakota West is a better place, on and off the field, because of him.”

Lakota West (7-4), the No. 7 seed, advances to play No. 2 Moeller (7-3) in a Division I regional quarterfinal Nov. 7 at Mount St. Joseph University.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Break-in at home reported to belong to NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joe Flacco hopes to shake off disappointing loss, injured shoulder vs. Bears Scores for Week 11 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State