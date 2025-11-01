Lakota West football coach Tom Bolden earns his 200th career win

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West football coach Tom Bolden joined a state record list with his 200th career win Friday night in the Firebirds’ 30-0 win over visiting Hamilton in a Division I regional first-round playoff game.

Bolden has a 200-37 head coaching record since 2007. Bolden has been the Lakota West head coach since the 2019 season.

“A lot of people have made this happen,” Bolden said. “My awesome family, coaches, players, their families, administrators, support staff and fans have made this possible.”

Bolden joins the OHSAA state record list for most coaching wins – Ohio only. The minimum for the list is 200 coaching wins.

“In football, to reach 200 wins only your 19th season is a testament to his leadership,” Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman said. “Coach Bolden has an extraordinary gift and an unmatched passion for kids, both on and off the field.”

Bolden, who was named the Lakota West coach in December 2018, averages more than 10 wins per season. Bolden had a 142-21 career record as a head coach at Colerain. He led the Cardinals to the Division I state final in 2018.

He's consistently led Lakota West success since he joined the Firebirds.

On Friday night, Lakota West earned its second shutout this season.

“His preparation, passion for his players and commitment to excellence is the foundation that everyone at Lakota West has benefited from,” Kaufman said. “Coach ‘B’ truly has a gift and Lakota West is a better place, on and off the field, because of him.”

Lakota West (7-4), the No. 7 seed, advances to play No. 2 Moeller (7-3) in a Division I regional quarterfinal Nov. 7 at Mount St. Joseph University.

