'A big GMC showdown' | Hamilton, Princeton playing for a second time this season in quarterfinals

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton senior defensive back Noah King knows how much anticipation comes with Friday night’s regional quarterfinal at Princeton.

“It will be a big-time matchup,” said King, who is verbally committed to Kansas State. “A big GMC showdown.”

The Big Blue (9-2) travels to Princeton (9-2) in a Division I, Region 4 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of this Greater Miami Conference showdown plays Moeller (10-1) or Lakota East (8-3) in a regional semifinal Nov. 15.

Hamilton and Princeton is a rematch of a Week 6 matchup in which Hamilton defeated visiting Princeton 34-0.

“It’s going to be a dogfight again,” Hamilton coach Arvie Crouch said. “We got up on them last time and I think that helped a little bit. But, they’re going to be fired up. We’re going to be fired up.”

Hamilton, which has nine wins for the first time since 1997, has been very strong defensively. The Big Blue allows just nine points per game on average.

“Our defense has been incredible,” Crouch said. “They do their job. They do it well. They do it fast. They do it with strength. I’m just really proud of them.”

Hamilton has allowed more than a touchdown just three times this season.

“I feel like we have the strongest defense in the state definitely, probably in the nation honestly,” said King. “There’s no weakness on our defense; we’re rolling.”

Hamilton has several defensive stars including junior linebacker CJ Bryant, who has 104 tackles (73 solo). Senior defensive lineman Trey Verdon (Iowa State verbal commit) has 53 tackles including 10 sacks.

Offensively, senior running back Gracen Goldsmith has 1,550 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. Goldsmith set the program’s all-time season rushing yards mark for a last week. Senior wide receiver R.J. Shepherd-Ruffin has 34 receptions for 530 yards and six touchdowns.

“Our offense has stepped it up and played some good ball this year,” Crouch said. “We’re planning on continuing to do that.”

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Marlon Reed has 26 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Reed has 43 tackles and three interceptions.

Reed said the key to success Friday night against the Vikings is clear.

“Just to come out and be aggressive first,” Reed said.

Crouch’s nickname for Reed is the “silent assassin.”

“He just makes plays left and right,” Crouch said. “And people don’t really talk about him that much. He’s a little bit small in stature but overall he’s a giant player for us.”

Princeton has won five consecutive games since that Sept. 27 loss at Hamilton. The Vikings are trying to make it to the regional semifinal for a second straight season.

“We have a great opportunity,” Princeton coach Andre Parker said. “A lot of times in life you don’t get second chances or do-overs. We didn’t feel as though we represented Princeton in the first game. We will be ready to compete.”

Princeton is led by several players including De’Angelo Birch, who has thrown for 1,535 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 433 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior tight end Landen Miree has 48 receptions for 629 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Antonio Hunter has 37 receptions for 402 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, senior linebacker Paul Nelson (Indiana verbal commit) has 127 tackles (77 solo) including 22 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Senior outside linebacker Shelvon Hibbett has 70 tackles including 13 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Junior linebacker Andre Parker Jr. – Coach Parker’s son – has 106 tackles (65 solo), seven sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter