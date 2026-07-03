Lakota West star hoops player Josh Tyson announces transfer to Indiana prep school

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West four-star basketball player Josh Tyson announced Friday on social media that he is transferring to La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) for his senior year.

Tyson, a combo guard, is ranked Ohio’s No. 5 player in the 2027 class by 247 Sports. In May, he was named to the USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team training camp roster.

“Dear LW (Lakota West), this was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made in my life in just 17 short years,” Tyson wrote on Instagram Friday. “It was an amazing three years and I’m truly blessed to be a part of history.”

Tyson, an Ohio Prep Sports Media Association Division I first team all-state selection this past season, averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Firebirds (24-2).

Tyson was also an Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist this past season.

Tyson was the Greater Miami Conference Player of the Year this past season and led the Firebirds to a 16-0 conference record. Lakota West won the GMC title. The Firebirds earned back-to-back district titles and won a Division I regional championship in 2025.

Lakota West boys basketball coach Kelven Moss said Tyson has a special legacy at the school. Tyson was eight points away from 1,000 career points at West, according to the program.

“I love the kid; I treated him like one of my nephews,” Moss said. “He’s done some amazing things. He’s a special player; a top 60 player in the country.”

Moss said the Firebirds don’t like to lose Tyson, but are supportive of his decision and his future. Moss said the Firebirds wish Tyson the best going forward.

“I’m extremely proud of him,” Moss said. “We are thankful for everything he has done on and off the court.”

From basketball and beyond, Tyson said he will cherish memories of Lakota West.

“Throughout it all, I will always cherish the long practices, late nights in the gym, bus rides, going out for dinner and every other part of the culture that made me who I am today,” Tyson wrote.

“Forever grateful to the city of West Chester and everything it has done for my life to this point. Although I’m taking an alternate route for my senior year, I will always be a Firebird.”

Tyson has several significant scholarship offers including Cincinnati, Xavier, Ohio State, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Dayton, Akron, Kent State, Penn State, New Mexico, Toledo, Duquesne and Detroit Mercy. Clemson and Michigan State offered scholarships this week.

La Lumiere, an Indiana prep school, defeated Lakota West 72-71 in overtime Jan. 18 Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational in Kettering. That was the Firebirds' only loss this past regular season.

Lakota West returns a talented team this season with a rigorous schedule. The Firebirds were a 2026 Division I regional runner-up and 2025 state semifinalist.

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