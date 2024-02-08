'He's having the best time of his life': Winton Woods grad Mike Edwards prepares for Super Bowl

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Up until this past July, Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards hadn't experienced a more difficult training camp since his playing days at Winton Woods High School.

The 2014 graduate shared a college dorm room with a teammate during Kansas City's training camp. Rust stains in the toilet and shower were reminiscent of a bygone era of NFL training camps.

"Old school," said his father, Mike Edwards.

But that mentality in preparing for a season under Chiefs coach Andy Reid and former Winton Woods coach Andre Parker has undoubtedly strengthened the resolve of the fifth-year NFL veteran as he prepares for Super Bowl LVIII Sunday.

"It makes me proud that I was able to push him and prepare him for some of the things he wanted to do going forward in life," said Parker, now head coach at Princeton High School. "Mike was a kid — it didn't matter how much you pushed him he was going to smile. It was like no matter how much you run us, how much we're lifting, I'm going to enjoy today, coach. He made it fun for me."

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Jan. 13.

Now, the former University of Kentucky star has an opportunity to earn his second Super Bowl title Sunday night when the Chiefs (11-6) play San Francisco (12-5) in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Edwards previously helped Tampa Bay defeat Kansas City to win Super Bowl LV in 2021.

"His statistics and honors speak for themselves, and the best thing I can say about Mike is that he is a winner," UK coach Mark Stoops said. "He was a key player on our first three bowl teams, and in his senior season, helped lead us to 10 wins and a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. His knack for winning has continued in the NFL."

Another Super Bowl title would put Edwards and teammate Bryan Cook — a UC and Mount Healthy grad currently on the IR after suffering an ankle injury in December — in some elite company for Greater Cincinnati high school products on the highest stage of the sport.

"It would be very cool," said the elder Mike Edwards. "It would be astronomical for me."

The elder Mike Edwards and his wife, Terri, are looking forward to watching this year's game in Las Vegas without the COVID-19 era atmosphere of limited attendance three years ago in Florida. The family is grateful to see their son succeed on this year's journey.

"You can't just imagine — I'm so proud of him," Terri Edwards said.

Edwards has 29 solo tackles, one sack and one interception for the Chiefs after signing with the team in March 2023. His memorable highlights include a 97-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first quarter against the host Los Angeles Chargers Jan. 7.

There was also something special about playing the Miami Dolphins this season.

In early November, Edwards picked up a fumble and made a lateral to Cook for a 59-yard touchdown in a game in Frankfurt, Germany.

Edwards later recorded an interception against Miami during Wild Card weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

This weekend, Edwards will look to add to those memories. The father and son spoke Monday as the younger Edwards takes in the Super Bowl experience with a determination to help the Chiefs' defense.

Provided Winton Woods High School has shown its support for 2014 graduate Mike Edwards as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night in Las Vegas.

His father reflected on Edwards' football journey this week, recalling the Winton Woods practices and helping his son buy football equipment.

Edwards, who still has his letterman jackets and Winton Woods T-shirts, committed to maintaining his academics after a rigorous practice schedule.

"Great player, great athlete, hard worker," Winton Woods athletic director David Lumpkin said. "He's one of the guys you knew was going to the NFL."

While Edwards had opportunities (32 scholarship offers) to excel at the highest level of college football at places like Alabama or Clemson, he instead chose UK in part so his family could conveniently drive to Lexington.

This weekend, his family would love nothing more than to see him compete and fulfill a dream yet again.

"He's having the best time of his life right now," Terri Edwards said.

