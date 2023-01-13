Former UC star, NY Jets rookie Sauce Gardner named to Associated Press' 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

New York Jets rookie and UC Bearcats alum Sauce Gardner has solidified himself as one of the leading defensive players of the year. Now, the cornerback has been named to the Associated Press' 2022 NFL All-Pro Team.

Gardner isn't only the first Jets corner to be named since Darrelle Revis in 2011, but he's also the first rookie corner in 41 years to be named to AP's All-Pro Team. He's also the only Jets rookie to ever hold the title.

The last rookie corner to be named first-team All-Pro was Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1981.

"That's a big deal to me," Gardner told the AP. "It was one of my goals before training camp. It's something I pray for. I worked so hard for it. It's a true blessing for sure."

According to the Jets, Gardner set three goals ahead of the season: making the Pro Bowl, being named first-team All-Pro and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As the NFL season begins to wind down, Gardner is a frontrunner for defensive player award.

Gardner, who was the fourth overall pick by the Jets, was named alongside Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II. The 22-year-old received 43 first-place picks from the 50 members of the nationwide panel of media members that votes.

Other big names on the All-Pro Team include Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, who were both unanimously chosen by all 50 members.

The Chiefs and 49ers led all NFL teams with four players from each being named first-team. The Cincinnati Bengals had zero players named to the list.

