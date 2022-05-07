Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

Sauce Gardner inks deal with Jets

Former Bearcat signs $38.7 million four-year deal
NFL Draft Football Ahmad Gardner
John Locher/AP
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner poses for photos after being picked by the New York Jets with the fourth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
NFL Draft Football Ahmad Gardner
Posted at 7:33 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 19:58:31-04

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $38.7 million.

He is the first of the team’s seven draft picks to get under contract.

The team announced the signing Saturday after the second day of rookie minicamp, where Gardner and the rest of the Jets’ draft picks along with undrafted free agents are practicing as pros for the first time.

The deal for the No. 4 overall pick last week includes a $25.3 million signing bonus and has a standard fifth-year option.

The Jets say Gardner becomes the team's fastest first-rounder to sign his rookie deal in the last 40 years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.