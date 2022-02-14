Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth gets first Super Bowl win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth won the Super Bowl in what will likely be the last game of his career.

Whitworth was drafted by Cincinnati in 2006, spending 11 seasons in the Queen City before heading to L.A. to play for the Rams.

Though he's no longer with the team, the 40-year-old offensive tackle said no amount of time will change his family's love for the the Bengals.

"There's actually a really funny video of (my wife) Melissa, when they make the kick at the end of the game against Kansas City, of her and the kids like running through the suite, just going absolutely crazy before our game started," Whitworth said before the Super Bowl.

Andrew and Melissa said they love the fan base and the people of Cincinnati — and they're rooting for quarterback Joe Burrow.

"...We're rooting for Joe Burrow every day except for the day we play him," Melissa Whitworth said. "He's so rad, he's so good."

The Whitworths befriended Burrow while he was rehabbing his torn ACL in L.A. last summer. Both former LSU Tigers, Burrow said he would go to Whitworth's house and watch games on Sundays. The two even spent their birthdays together.

Whitworth is now the oldest active NFL player following 44-year-old Tom Brady's retirement. While he would not say if the Super Bowl would be his last game, Whitworth noted the significance that both teams he loves faced off as he nears the end of his career.

"There's two franchises that didn't win many games before I got there, and now here they are, both in Super Bowls," Whitworth said. "And what a better way than to walk off and say, 'job's done.'"

Both Andrew and Melissa believe the core of this Bengals team will continue to succeed.

"They're gonna win a lot of games and this will not be their last Super Bowl," Melissa said. "They're going to be good for a long time, so the city has that to look forward to."

"Oh yeah," said Andrew.

READ MORE

Andrew Whitworth's family will always root for the Bengals — just not this Super Bowl

'I made it to the NFL, Big Whit': Andrew Whitworth recounts special moment with Tri-State native Derrick Barnes