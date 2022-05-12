Cincinnati Bengals to host rival Pittsburgh Steelers in season opener

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will open the 2022-23 season at home against an AFC North rival, the NFL announced Thursday. Joe Burrow and company will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11.

Cincinnati's entire schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Fans can watch the reveal on ESPN and the NFL Network.

Michael North, vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling for the NFL, told WCPO earlier this year the Bengals will likely have multiple prime-time games this season thanks to their Super Bowl run.

“I think you're gonna find the Bengals in a lot more of those big game middle, big game late Thursday night, Monday night, Sunday night,” North said. “That's you know the cost of success, but it's a great problem to have.”

Jay Morrison, Bengals beat writer for The Athletic, said Cincinnati will likely play the Ravens and Steelers on Sunday Night Football and the Browns and Bills Monday night.

Single-game tickets for Bengals games will go on sale once the team's schedule is announced.

Cincinnati will play the following teams at home:



Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Fans who want to see the Bengals outside of Paul Brown Stadium will be able to watch them play these teams away:



Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Each team will play home and away games against its three division opponents (for the Bengals, that's the Browns, Ravens and Steelers) as well as four teams from another division in its conference, four teams from a division in the other conference and three games against conference opponents based on the last season's standings.

WCPO will update this story with more information as it is released.

