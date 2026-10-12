'Will treasure forever' | Bengals safety Jordan Battle reflects on INTs in Miami

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle always enjoys the opportunity to return home to South Florida.

One of the best homecoming scenarios possible occurred Sunday afternoon during the Bengals’ 31-24 win over Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. That’s because Battle had two interceptions on back-to-back drives in the second quarter against Miami quarterback Malik Willis.

Battle, a Fort Lauderdale native, didn’t grow up as a Dolphins’ fan. But, the former University of Alabama player was grateful to play in a stadium near his home. He had plenty of family and friends in attendance Sunday.

“When we step out on the field, it’s a different breath of air,” Battle said. “It’s just fun to be back. Fun to play in front of my family. I had a lot of people there. Fun to play in front of my friends as well and obviously get a ‘W.’ It’s hard to win in this league so we’ve got to cherish every one.”

Battle became the first Bengals player with two interceptions in a game since former linebacker Logan Wilson in 2023. He is the first Cincinnati player with interceptions on consecutive opponent drives since former cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick in Week 16 of the 2014 season.

Battle said Sunday’s third win of the season was a game he won’t soon forget. He was able to give both footballs from the interceptions to his parents.

“My mom came down when I caught the first one so I had to throw her the ball,” Battle said. “I caught the second one and then my dad came down. I was like, 'All right, I will throw it to my dad this time.' It was a moment I will treasure forever.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Battle had some significant open-field tackles on Sunday. Taylor said he was proud of how Battle played overall against Miami.

“For JB to come down with both of those — they threw it to him — he picked it off,” Taylor said. “He did a great job kind of taking a chance on one. And then one was off a tipped ball. Those were big plays for us. They gave us really good field position.”

Battle said he plans to return to South Florida for the bye week and spend some time with family in addition to fishing.

The Bengals (3-2) visit Baltimore (4-1) Oct. 25.

“Got a great game when we come back against an AFC North opponent in the Ravens,” Battle said. “Got to be ready for that.”