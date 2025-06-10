Trey Hendrickson skips Cincinnati Bengals mandatory minicamp

CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson did not attend Cincinnati Bengals mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday.

As the name suggests, players are required to join team activities in this pre-training camp practice time, but amid a contract dispute, Hendrickson was nowhere to be found.

Hendrickson has been vocal over the past month about his displeasure with the current contract he's set to play under in 2025, but also about not getting an extension done.

Trey Hendrickson is not in attendance at Bengals Mandatory Minicamp. #Bengals @WCPO — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) June 10, 2025

He previously attended Organized Team Activities (OTAs), but was seen in a polo and shorts, not participating in any drills with his teammates.

"I wouldn't be standing here with you if I got the deal in January," Hendrickson said at OTAs. "So, to say I'm gonna sit out or to say I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had. It's very — former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something that I'm excited about, to tell my wife and family."

Hendrickson previously said he'd gotten a text message from Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor warning him he could be fined if he sat out of mandatory mini-camp.

The Bengals Pro Bowl defensive lineman issued a statement in May, claiming that he'd had no communication with the Bengals organization after the draft, despite offers promised prior.

He said he felt he had to speak up, because sitting quietly hasn't been working for players. He pointed to players all over the league speaking up, including Ja'Marr Chase, who finally signed a contract extension with the Bengals in March, after months of uncertainty.

"These things are provoked," Hendrickson said. "I would love to say to sit quiet is a good strategy — it is clearly not. Players have done it all over the league, including Ja'Marr last year, he did a great job being disciplined through the job and great, I'm so proud of him and the way he handled adversity. I can't speak enough volumes, but he deserved a contract last year, he deserves it this year and he deserves one in five years."

Listen to the full interview with Hendrickson below:

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson addresses contract conflict

Hendrickson has been eligible for a contract extension, but the Bengals have yet to come to terms with him. He signed a one-year contract extension in July 2023 that would keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old was one of three Bengals this season selected to the Pro Bowl. He finished the year with 17.5 sacks, 46 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin previously said in late February the team would like to keep Hendrickson on "a longer-term basis,"but the two sides have yet to reach any agreement.

The Bengals have already signed long-term extensions with its offensive powerhouses; Joe Burrow last year, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this year.