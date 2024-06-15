Watch Now
Who is Cody Ford? Bengals player's split from fiancee goes viral on social media

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discusses on off-season preparations and evaluating players, particularly quarterback Joe Burrow and the running back room.
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jun 14, 2024

CINCINNATI — A Bengals player not named Joe Burrow is going viral this week after news of his breakup hit the internet.

TikTok star Tianna Robillard announced on Wednesday that she had split from her fiance Cody Ford, who serves as a reserve guard for Cincinnati. The video announcing their breakup has more than 18 million views and 34,000 comments.

"I would love for just love to be spread to both him and I during this time ... just privacy and encouragement and love at this time, please," Robillard said in the video.

While football fans might not be too familiar with Ford's name, he has garnered nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok and more than 92,000 followers on Instagram by sharing bits of his life outside of football — specifically with Robillard, who has more than 1 million followers on TikTok.

Ford signed with the Bengals in 2023 after spending time in Buffalo and Arizona. He played in all 17 of Cincinnati's games last season, contributing on special teams and serving as a reserve. He made his lone start for the Bengals on Nov. 26 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In March, the team announced they were re-signing the 27-year-old who played college ball at Oklahoma with fellow offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr.

