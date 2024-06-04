Bengals QB Joe Burrow absent from Bengals OTA on Tuesday, Taylor to address media

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not show up to the team's OTA on Tuesday, according to WCPO 9 sports reporter Marshall Kramsky, who was at the practice.

Kramsky reported he saw the Bengals' backup quarterback, Jake Browning, at practice with other starters on the team.

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor announced he would address members of the media after practice; a press conference with Taylor was not previously on the schedule.

Neither Taylor nor other Bengals officials gave any prior notice that Burrow was not planning to participate with the team Tuesday.

Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury during a Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16, 2023.

But the quarterback was seen confidently throwing a football during the Bengals practice at the start of May, telling media he "feels great."

Burrow did note that he wasn't yet cleared for contact at that time, and his healing process was still ongoing.

"The wrist maybe is going to hurt sometimes," Burrow said of his recovery, noting that while there will be good days and bad days, he was "encouraged." He said he had been throwing the ball for about a month.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information becomes available.