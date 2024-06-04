Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals QB Joe Burrow absent from Bengals OTA on Tuesday, Taylor to address media

joe burrow presser
WCPO
joe burrow presser
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 04, 2024

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not show up to the team's OTA on Tuesday, according to WCPO 9 sports reporter Marshall Kramsky, who was at the practice.

Kramsky reported he saw the Bengals' backup quarterback, Jake Browning, at practice with other starters on the team.

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor announced he would address members of the media after practice; a press conference with Taylor was not previously on the schedule.

Neither Taylor nor other Bengals officials gave any prior notice that Burrow was not planning to participate with the team Tuesday.

Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury during a Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16, 2023.

But the quarterback was seen confidently throwing a football during the Bengals practice at the start of May, telling media he "feels great."

Burrow did note that he wasn't yet cleared for contact at that time, and his healing process was still ongoing.

"The wrist maybe is going to hurt sometimes," Burrow said of his recovery, noting that while there will be good days and bad days, he was "encouraged." He said he had been throwing the ball for about a month.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
Moeller pitcher named Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year
Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title
Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title
In Real Life: Under the Helmet
In Real Life: Under the Helmet
NCAA transfer rules will change, following lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General
Thousands flock to small town for NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship
Football star opens up about navigating NIL payment offers in recruiting
Gymnastics star Gabby Douglas pulls out of US Championships, ending her bid for a third Olympics
Gymnastics star Gabby Douglas pulls out of US Championships, ending her bid for a third Olympics
Rewriting the record books: MLB officially incorporates Negro Leagues statistics
Rewriting the record books: MLB officially incorporates Negro Leagues statistics
Charges dropped against golfer Scottie Scheffler after PGA Championship arrest
Charges dropped against golfer Scottie Scheffler after PGA Championship arrest
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!