WCPO 9 to air five Bengals games this year, including Ring of Honor game

CINCINNATI — Five Cincinnati Bengals games will air on WCPO 9 this season, four of which will be in primetime during the regular season.

WCPO will carry the following games:

Preseason:

Thursday, August 22: Colts at Bengals - 8 p.m. - Thursday Night Football

Regular Season:

Week 3 – Monday, Sept 23: Commanders at Bengals – 8:15p - Monday Night Football

Week 10 – Thursday, Nov 7: Bengals at Ravens – 8:15p - Thursday Night Football

Week 14 – Monday, December 9: Bengals at Cowboys – 8:15p - Monday Night Football

Week 16 – Thursday, December 19: Browns at Bengals – 8:15p- Thursday Night Football

The lineup includes the Ring of Honor game on September 23. The Bengals announced on Wednesday the nominees for the honor:

--Jim Breech

--James Brooks

--Cris Collinsworth

--Corey Dillon

--David Fulcher

--Tim Krumrie

--Dave Lapham

--Max Montoya

--Lemar Parrish

--Bob Trumpy

--Reggie Williams

The two inductees that receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley as members of the Ring of Honor.

Learn more about each of the players nominated here.

You can view the rest of the Bengals schedule here.