Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

WCPO 9 to air five Bengals games this year, including Ring of Honor game

Paycor Stadium Ro
WCPO
The multi-million dollar renovation at Paycor Stadium are underway as developers are on a tight schedule with the Cincinnati Music Festival this summer.
Paycor Stadium Ro
Posted at 10:35 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 10:35:23-04

CINCINNATI — Five Cincinnati Bengals games will air on WCPO 9 this season, four of which will be in primetime during the regular season.

WCPO will carry the following games:

Preseason:
Thursday, August 22: Colts at Bengals - 8 p.m. - Thursday Night Football

Regular Season:
Week 3 – Monday, Sept 23: Commanders at Bengals – 8:15p - Monday Night Football
Week 10 – Thursday, Nov 7: Bengals at Ravens – 8:15p - Thursday Night Football
Week 14 – Monday, December 9: Bengals at Cowboys – 8:15p - Monday Night Football
Week 16 – Thursday, December 19: Browns at Bengals – 8:15p- Thursday Night Football

The lineup includes the Ring of Honor game on September 23. The Bengals announced on Wednesday the nominees for the honor:

--Jim Breech
--James Brooks
--Cris Collinsworth
--Corey Dillon
--David Fulcher
--Tim Krumrie
--Dave Lapham
--Max Montoya
--Lemar Parrish
--Bob Trumpy
--Reggie Williams

The two inductees that receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley as members of the Ring of Honor.

Learn more about each of the players nominated here.

You can view the rest of the Bengals schedule here.

More Bengals news:
Bengals announce more than $100M private investment in Paycor Stadium Report: Tee Higgins not expected to sign tender by start of Bengals OTAs Bengals release 2024 schedule featuring prime-time games vs. Cowboys, Ravens

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line
Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
What is NIL? Breaking down the changes that impact college, high school sports
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech draws mixed reactions
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech draws mixed reactions
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut smashes ESPN league viewership record
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut smashes ESPN league viewership record
NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech
NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech
Bengals release 2024 schedule: Which games are most important?
Track star appealing WIAA decision that deemed him ineligible because of where his parents live
Track star appealing WIAA decision that deemed him ineligible because of where his parents live
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!