We've found all six: Coach Zac Taylor gives final Ravens-Bengals game ball to New York bar

NEW YORK — Last, but certainly not least, the sixth and final game ball from the Bengals playoff win over the Ravens was given to a New York City bar.

Phebe's Tavern — located in the East Village — was gifted a ball from Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

One of the out-of-town bars that got a #Bengals game ball was Phebe's in New York -- the state they just happen to play in this weekend.https://t.co/KBVhQDGvQc — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) January 19, 2023

"We appreciate all of your support," Taylor said in a video message to the bar. "We know there's a lot of fans up there cheering us on."

Phebe's Tavern is obviously located in the home state of the Buffalo Bills, who the Bengals will be facing in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

"We're going to need everything we can get, from every bar in New York," Taylor said.

Though miles away from Cincinnati, Phebe's is a certified Bengals bar.

The bar has hosted multiple watch parties for New Yorkers that support the Bengals. Phebe's even has Bengals specials, including Skyline Chili and bucket deals.

In Cincinnati, three of the six balls were given to bars: Clutch OTR in Over-the-Rhine, The Blind Pig in downtown, and Mt. Adams' Crowley's Irish Pub all received balls soon after the playoff win.

Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, brought a ball to their hometown of Athens, Ohio, where Courtside Pizza was gifted one.

The Bottom Line — another certified Bengals bar — in D.C. also received a game ball.

With the Bengals set to play the Bills on Sunday, we're sure more game balls will be sent out following a win.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Bills is set for 3 p.m.