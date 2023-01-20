Joe Burrow's father, mother deliver game ball to Athens pizza restaurant

ATHENS, Ohio — History was made Thursday night at Courtside Pizza in Athens, Ohio when Joe Burrow's mother and father surprised customers and staff with a Bengals game ball.

This was the first ever Bengals game ball to be delivered to a business outside the city of Cincinnati since the tradition began last season.

Jimmy Burrow gave a quick speech before wife Robin lead the crowd in a WHO DEY chant.

"The mantra, for now, is they gotta play us. And the Bills definitely have to play us this week," Jimmy said while holding the historic ball. "We love Athens, we love Ohio, we love the Bengals and we love all the people, our friends and the people like you guys that show up tonight."

The bar shared the exciting moment on Instagram.

Burrow grew up in the small town of Athens. He graduated from Athens High School and started his college career at OSU before transferring to LSU.

The Bengals play the Bills this Sunday in Buffalo at 3 p.m.

This is the first time the two teams have played each other since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium due to a cardiac arrest.

READ MORE

Bengals and Bills continue to share the love ahead of this weekend's big game

'She was excited enough to come into this world to see us play Buffalo': Bengalorian welcomes new Bengals baby

Small businesses benefit as momentum builds for this weekend's Bengals vs Bills rematch