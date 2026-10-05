'We'll take them day to day' | Taylor gives updates on Chase, Higgins injuries

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided injury updates Monday on wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins following the team's Week 4 loss to the Jaguars.

"We'll take them day-to-day," Taylor said when asked about updates on his star receivers' injuries.

Taylor added that Chase remains under concussion protocol.

"Obviously they're always a big part of the game plan. We've got experience enough with this stuff," Taylor said when asked about his approach to the upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins. "We know where to set the plan, and work them in as needed, as that point comes. It's probably easier, quite frankly, when you don't think you have them and you build the plan and then you add them in later."

WATCH: Chase goes down during second quarter against Jaguars

Ja'Marr Chase being evaluated for concussion, questionable to return in Week 4 game

Chase caught a pass from Burrow at the Jaguars 29-yard line before cornerback Jarrian Jones grabbed him by the facemask as he tried to make the tackle. Linebacker Ventrell Miller then came in to finish the tackle and hit the sixth-year receiver.

Chase hit his head on the turf as he went down with 12:04 remaining in the first half. He went into the blue medical tent after being looked at by trainers. Shortly after, he was seen going into the locker room.

The Bengals initially posted on social media that Chase will be questionable to return in their matchup against the Bengals. After halftime, the Bengals announced that Chase will not return for their Week 4 game.

WATCH: Tee Higgins heads to locker room after loss to Jaguars

Tee Higgins makes his way to the locker room following Bengals loss

Other receivers stepped up in Chase’s absence. Tee Higgins had 11 catches for 157 yards, the second-highest yardage total of his career, before he also left the game late with a groin injury. Dohnte Meyers had seven receptions for 82 yards and running back Chase Brown caught 11 passes for 71 yards.

Cincinnati didn’t have Higgins on its final drive but still drove to the Jaguars 21-yard line. Brown was tackled 1 yard short on fourth-and-10 with 50 seconds left.