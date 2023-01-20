Graeter's sending ice cream truck to Buffalo for Bengals-Bill playoff game

CINCINNATI — The countdown to the Cincinnati Bengals playoff game against the Buffalo Bills is underway.

To bring a little of the Queen City to Buffalo, Graeter's is sending its ice cream truck on the road.

The ice truck is hitting the road early Friday morning, and Bengals fans can follow Graeter's along on their journey to Buffalo as the local chain documents their trip on the brand's social media.

Graeter's said this is hopefully an opportunity to turn new fans onto the ice cream brand's legacy, as well as serving up some free ice cream.

"Knowing that many Cincinnati, and Ohio fans in general, will be traveling to Buffalo to celebrate their favorite team's hopeful win, the brand hopes to join in the celebration with free ice cream," Graeter's said.

The 2021 Fan of the Year, Bengal Jim, said on Twitter Graeter's will be at his pre-game party Saturday night.

It's uncertain where the ice cream truck will be located before the game, but kickoff between the Bengals and Bills is set for 3 p.m.

If the Bengals beat the Bills, they'll either play the Kansas City Chiefs or Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship.

READ MORE

Jeff Ruby restaurants, menu get 'Bengals Makeover'

One play changed the game for The Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30,000 raised since game-winning touchdown

Print, Cincy Shirts, Print! Meet one of the designers behind some of your favorite Cincinnati Bengals shirts