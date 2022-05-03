WATCH: Joe Mixon visits Blue Ash Elementary students

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Fourth graders at Blue Ash Elementary got to ditch their books and pick up footballs Monday after a campaign to bring the Bengals to their school ended with a visit from Pro Bowler Joe Mixon.

Students created a #BengalsToBlueAsh social media campaign to invite an AFC champ to their school as part of a digital citizenship lesson. Jennifer Kolde, Blue Ash Elementary media specialist, said the goal was to show students the power of social media and their voice — even as children.

Clearly, their voices carried. Mixon took part in a pep rally, teaching the students some of his favorite moves on the field. Students learned to Griddy like a pro and practiced some skills in preparation for their NFL careers.

"I think the most powerful thing this teaches the kids is they're powerful right now," Kolde said. "They don't have to be older, they don't have to wait to be stronger or bigger or smarter, they're inherently powerful just the way they are."

Mixon's visit landed on the Bengals' first day back at Paul Brown Stadium. The 25-year-old is coming off his first passing touchdown (on his first career pass attempt) in Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. During the 2022 NFL Draft, Mixon reminisced on getting picked up by the Bengals in the second round.

"6 years ago today… I got a call from the @Bengals that forever changed my life. Forever Thankful❤️," tweeted Mixon.

