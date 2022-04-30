Cincinnati Bengals select Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in second round of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second round of the NFL Draft. Cincinnati traded its 63rd and 209th picks to the Buffalo Bills for the 60th pick.

Taylor recorded 11 pass breakups, 51 tackles — three for loss, one interception and a blocked kick in his senior year. The 5-foot-11 Montgomery, Alabama native was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 and 2021 and tied for fourth in the FBS with four forced fumbles.

Nebraska is, of course, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's alma mater. Taylor broke the school record for passing yards in a season in 2005 and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year his senior season.

Ahead of draft day, most analysts believed the Bengals had defense on their mind after picking up some veteran offensive linemen in free agency. Cincinnati followed through on expectations, picking Michigan safety Daxton Hill with the 31st overall pick Thursday night.

Taylor said he was surprised to see Hill on the board so late in the first round, noting his athleticism and versatility.

"Felt like Dax was a premier player sitting right there that we took," Taylor said.

While many expected the team to pick up a cornerback in the first round, Taylor hinted during a press conference the team would fill that need later in the draft. Now, they have one. Taylor-Britt has played some safety as well.

