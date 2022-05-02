He's back! Bengals re-sign punter Kevin Huber to one-year contract

CINCINNATI — He's not done yet! Cincinnati native Kevin Huber is returning to the Bengals for a 14th season.

The Bengals re-signed the punter to a one year-contract Monday, the team's first day back at Paul Brown Stadium. A 2004 McNicholas High School graduate and two-time All-American at the University of Cincinnati, Huber was drafted by the Bengals in 2009. He tied the late Ken Riley for the most regular season games played in franchise history last season.

Huber is Cincinnati's career leader in every major punting category, including punting yards, longest punt and inside-20 punts.

During the team's Super Bowl run, Huber said he wanted to play at least four more seasons so he could compete at age 40.

"I feel like I'm kicking the ball better than I have in years past as far as strength-wise so I'm not worried about my strength and my endurance for the season," Huber said. "It's just tweaking some mechanics I think is what I'm going to focus on this offseason and I think I've got plenty of leg to last for several more years."

The 36-year-old also serves as the team's holder on placekicks, holding all 14 of Evan McPherson's field goals in the postseason (including two game-winners).

READ MORE

Council votes to approve new Bengals practice facility

Defense, defense, defense: Here's who the Cincinnati Bengals selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

First round pick Daxton Hill hoping to help the Bengals 'make another run for the Super Bowl'