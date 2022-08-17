Sam Hubbard Foundation gives 650 filled backpacks to students ahead of first day of school

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard spent his Tuesday giving out backpacks and supplies to Bellevue Independent Schools students ahead of the first day of class.

The Moeller graduate's foundation partnered with Crayons to Computers to donate 650 backpacks, one for each student in the district. Elementary students' bags were filled with notebooks, pencils, crayons, glue sticks, scissors and Ziploc bags. High schoolers received similar items along with graph paper, a calculator and a ruler.

"We're using the funds that we raised during the Super Bowl run, and then my fowling tournament and all the support we received, to put on events like this," Hubbard said.

The foundation received a $33,000 donation from Kroger after the AFC Championship game in recognition of the 33 years between the Bengals' Super Bowl appearances. Southwest Local School District students also raised more than $26,000 for the foundation for classes to be canceled the Monday after the Super Bowl.

It's the first year the Sam Hubbard Foundation is doing a backpack drive, but the Cincinnati native said he hopes to continue.

"It's just great to be around, be out in the community you know — give back a little bit, it's good energy," Hubbard said.

For more information on the Sam Hubbard Foundation, visit its website.

