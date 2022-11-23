Bengals captain Sam Hubbard passes out Thanksgiving meals to Tri-State families

CINCINNATI — After celebrating Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard delivered Thanksgiving meals to families in the Tri-State Tuesday afternoon.

The hometown hero handed out turkey, side dishes and mini footballs to 60 families in the Bellevue School District before traveling to the Lighthouse Sheakley Center and passing out more food to about 40 people at the facility.

"It's just really important when you're in a position like I am to be able to give back around the holidays," Hubbard said. "People share a nice meal with their family, it goes a long way. This is the time of year to do it. I've got some friends with me and I enjoy being out here and giving back to the community."

A 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Hubbard's foundation has helped raise nearly $300,000 to provide meals for hunger initiatives throughout the Tri-State. The Moeller grad started the foundation in 2020 to help families in need during the pandemic. Since then, the program has hosted backpack and Thanksgiving drives, donated to UC Health's Food is Medicine program and opened "Hubbard's Cupboards" in local schools.

Hubbard took photos and signed autographs with fans at the event as well.

His giveaway comes one day after wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase passed out 200 turkeys at a Cincinnati Kroger ahead of the holiday.

"That's what Thanksgiving's about, making sure everyone's having a great meal, full at the end of the day — I love eating so why not give back to the community for a good reason," Chase said.

Whether they're on the field or not, these Bengals continue to be a shining light for their community.