Vonn Bell once again named Bengals captain, joins Burrow, Hubbard, Karras, 4 others

CINCINNATI — There's less than a week until the 2024 Bengals season kicks off, and Cincinnati announced Monday its team captains for the season.

The Bengals have named eight captains this year after having only six last season. The captains are voted on by the players.

QB Joe Burrow, C Ted Karras and DE Sam Hubbard are returning as captains. Veteran safety Vonn Bell will also return to the rank of captain for Cincinnati after he wore the coveted "C" on his jersey in 2021 and 2022 before he spent one year with the Carolina Panthers.

Four Bengals — LB Germaine Pratt, T Orlando Brown Jr., K Evan McPherson and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither — are also first-time captains.

Burrow has been a captain since the 2020 season, with two-time Super Bowl champ Karras joining the rank in 2022. Hometown hero Hubbard, who has played in more games for Cincinnati than anyone else on the roster, was also first named captain in 2021.

Brown Jr. gets the captain nod in his second year with the team after the Bengals said he became a "locker-room leader" last season.

Davis-Gaither, McPherson, and Pratt are all Bengals veterans, each boasting at least four seasons with Cincinnati.

The Bengals kick off their season Sunday, Sept. 8 against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium.

