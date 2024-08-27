Bengals waive 16 players, announce 53-man roster

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals officially have their 53-man roster ahead of Sept. 8's season opener against the New England Patriots.

Outside of cuts, Cincinnati placed defensive end Myles Murphy and punter Brad Robbins on injured reserve (IR). Cornerback DJ Ivey was also put on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he works to return from a knee injury.

Cornerback Jalen Davis and quarterback Logan Woodside have been released to free agency and 16 players were waived. Those players include:



DT Travis Bell

CB Nate Brooks

WR Cole Burgess

OT Devin Cochran

HB Elijah Collins

DT Carlos Davis

DT Domenique Davis

C Nate Gilliam

TE Cam Grandy

LB Devin Harper

LB Shaka Heyward

C Trey Hill

WR Shedrick Jackson

S PJ Jules

WR Kendric Pryor

CB Lance Robinson

All players who were cut are eligible to be signed to the practice squad but must clear waivers first. The Bengals said they plan to announce their practice squad on Wednesday.