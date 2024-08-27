Watch Now
Bengals waive 16 players, announce 53-man roster

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals officially have their 53-man roster ahead of Sept. 8's season opener against the New England Patriots.

Outside of cuts, Cincinnati placed defensive end Myles Murphy and punter Brad Robbins on injured reserve (IR). Cornerback DJ Ivey was also put on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he works to return from a knee injury.

Cornerback Jalen Davis and quarterback Logan Woodside have been released to free agency and 16 players were waived. Those players include:

  • DT Travis Bell
  • CB Nate Brooks
  • WR Cole Burgess
  • OT Devin Cochran
  • HB Elijah Collins
  • DT Carlos Davis
  • DT Domenique Davis
  • C Nate Gilliam
  • TE Cam Grandy
  • LB Devin Harper
  • LB Shaka Heyward
  • C Trey Hill
  • WR Shedrick Jackson
  • S PJ Jules
  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • CB Lance Robinson

All players who were cut are eligible to be signed to the practice squad but must clear waivers first. The Bengals said they plan to announce their practice squad on Wednesday.

