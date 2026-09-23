Thumb injury expected to sideline Bengals' WR Andrei Iosivas for multiple weeks

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas is set to miss multiple weeks due to a thumb injury, head coach Zac Taylor announced on Wednesday.

Iosivas will be placed on injured reserve due to torn ligaments in his thumb.

"It's a weeks issue, not a season-long issue. It will definitely be the IR window, plus maybe a little bit more," Taylor said. "We'll be able to manage through it."

Against the Buccaneers, Iosivas had two catches for 12 yards. In total, the wide receiver has had three catches for 19 yards this season.

Wide receivers Dohnte Meyers and Colbie Young have each had catches in their first NFL seasons. Wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams has sat inactive for the first two Bengals games.

The 2-0 Bengals are set to play in their first divisional road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.