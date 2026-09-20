Ja'Marr Chase catches 2 TDs, Bengals defense holds strong in 20-6 win over Texans

HOUSTON, Texas — The Bengals' defense continued to perform well, while their offense stunned the Houston Texans in a 20-6 road victory.

The Texans were unable to score a touchdown, while star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made two impressive catches in the end zone to put the Bengals ahead. His first touchdown in the second quarter was especially spectacular, as Chase twisted his body to get the ball past the pylon while he managed to keep both feet in bounds.

The 2-0 Bengals are set to face off in a divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.