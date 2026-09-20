Burrow upgraded to active despite reported 'back tightness' ahead of Week 2 matchup against Houston Texans

HOUSTON, Texas — The Bengals are set to face Houston Texans on the road Sunday.

Earlier this week, Joe Burrow reported "back tightness," and the Bengals listed him as questionable for their Week 2 game. However, the star quarterback has now been upgraded to active and is set to play in the Week 2 game.

Burrow's "questionable" designation came after he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to what he called "back tightness." Burrow was a full participant in practice Friday.

WATCH: Burrow reports 'back tightness' after Week 1 game

Burrow expected to play against Texans despite 'back tightness' after Week 1

Ja’Marr Chase looking to bounce back from quiet Week 1 performance

Even though Houston allowed 36 points in the season opener, the Texans’ defense is viewed as one of the best in the NFL. The Texans play a lot of aggressive coverages, challenging opposing teams to attempt aggressive plays against them.

Ja'Marr Chase’s playmaking ability should make him a big factor in this matchup. He’ll also be going up against two-time All-Pro corner Derek Stingley, who was a teammate of Burrow and Chase’s at LSU.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher put it in plain and simple terms after Chase only recorded two catches for 12 yards in the season opener.

“We didn’t throw him the ball enough,” Pitcher said on Wednesday as the Bengals prepared for Sunday’s game at Houston. “It’s pretty simple. We’ve got to throw him the ball more. He’s the best receiver in the world. That’s first and foremost.”

WATCH: Caleb Noe breaks down the Bengals Week 1 win over Tampa Bay

Caleb Noe breaks down the Bengals Week 1 win over Tampa Bay

The good news for the Bengals is that they scored 33 points in a Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they could have scored 40 points if they didn’t end up kneeling the ball inside the red zone to close out the fourth quarter.

After going through a frustrating 2025 season for the team last season, Chase was happy to see the Bengals open 2026 with a 1-0 record.

“What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained at the end of the day,” Chase said. “I think I held my attitude accountable. I didn’t flip. I didn’t do extra stuff. Acted like a pro. At the end of the day, I just want to win. As an athlete and as a competitor, the best thing I want to do is help my team, provide and win.”

Chase’s performance in Week 1 totaled what was tied for the second-lowest number of receptions that he has had in a game in his NFL career and tied the second-lowest number of receiving yards that he has had in the NFL.

Tampa Bay’s defensive coverages played a part in that. Wide receiver Tee Higgins got more one-on-one opportunities down the field than he often gets, and tight end Mike Gesicki was left open as he led the team five catches for 78 yards in Week 1.

“They did a good job of taking some throws away,” Chase said about his low statline. “Yeah, they took some throws away, but I still had other opportunities to make an impact in the game. Joe probably just didn’t like what he saw. That’s why he’s the quarterback and I play receiver.”

Still, the Bengals recognize the importance of getting Chase the ball more often going forward.

“It’s less of a balance and more of a ‘we’ve got to get him involved,’” Burrow said. “I think that sentiment was echoed from a lot of different fronts after the game, and you can’t come out of a game like that and have Ja’Marr Chase touch the ball two times. That’ll certainly be an emphasis.”

Burrow spoke on the impact that Stingley, his former LSU teammate, will have on the other side of the ball during the Bengals' Week 2 matchup.

“He’s a big, physical corner, understands stems and splits, route concepts and, really in my opinion, has the best ball skills in the league at corner,” Burrow said. “So you have to be aware of where you’re throwing it and how you’re throwing it against that guy.”

Cincinnati Bengals list inactive players ahead of Week 2 matchup