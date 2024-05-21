Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Tee Higgins not expected to sign franchise tender by start of Bengals OTAs, per report

Cincinnati will have two games on Monday Night Football, two games on Thursday Night Football and one Sunday Night Football appearance.
Bills Bengals Football
Posted at 10:32 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 23:18:51-04

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is not expected to sign his franchise tender by the start of the Bengals' organized team activities (OTAs) next week, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter said Higgins has not signed his tender and is not expected to before Bengals OTAs kick off May 28. Higgins would not be able to participate in team activities until the tender is signed.

Higgins requested a trade out of Cincinnati in March after the Bengals placed him under the franchise tag. Schefter reported at the time that while the 25-year-old "loves Cincinnati," he was ready to find a new home after the two sides were unable to come to a long-term deal.

RELATED | ESPN: Tee Higgins requests a trade; 'disappointed' in lack of long-term deal

Since that request, Higgins has said he plans to play for the Bengals in 2024, stating at a youth football camp in April that he anticipates wearing orange and black this upcoming season.

"I do anticipate it," Higgins said. "... I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would, and I'm looking forward to it."

This situation appears to be similar to that of Jessie Bates' in 2022. After the Bengals placed the star safety under the franchise tag during the offseason, Bates did not originally report to OTAs or training camp, vocal about his disappointment in not receiving a full contract extension.

RELATED | Reports: Jessie Bates has no intention to report to Bengals training camp, play under franchise tag

Bates eventually signed in late August. Once the 2022 season ended, he and the Bengals went their separate ways. Bates signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He and Higgins, it is worth noting, have the same agent.

It is unclear how long Higgins could hold out. Once the tender is signed, teams and players who have been issued a franchise tag have a mid-July deadline to agree to a long-term extension. If that does not happen, the player will play the season on the one-year tag.

A player could also opt not to sign their tender, like when running back Le'Veon Bell sat out an entire season when the Pittsburgh Steelers attempted to place him under a second-straight franchise tag in 2018. That decision is uncommon.

More Bengals news:
Bengals release 2024 schedule featuring prime-time games vs. Cowboys, Ravens Trey Hendrickson ready to help Bengals 'win a Super Bowl' despite trade request Bengals to play Chiefs week 2 of the upcoming football season

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!