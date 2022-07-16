CINCINNATI — Will Jessie Bates report to training camp later this month?

After Friday's 4 p.m. deadline for franchise players to sign contract extensions came and went, multiple NFL reporters have said the Bengals safety has no intention of reporting to training camp — or playing this season on the franchise tag.

The Bengals placed a franchise tag on their 2018 draft pick in March, but he and his teammates have since pushed for a long-term deal. Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said the team tried to work out an extension for Bates ahead of the franchise tag deadline, but couldn't come to an agreement.

"Over the past year, we've tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati, and while that hasn't come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization," Blackburn said.

Once again, the two sides were unable to reach a deal. In fact, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the team and Bates "weren't close to a deal."

According to Rapoport, Cincinnati's final offer guaranteed Bates $4 million more than the $13 million he would get on the franchise tag, but would lock him in for five additional years.

After the deadline passed, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd tweeted his support for a Bates extension.

"(Jessie Bates) best safety in the land we need to pay him," Boyd tweeted.

Earlier this offseason, quarterback Joe Burrow — who said he was going to Vegas with Bates — spoke about his teammate's leadership and value to the organization.

"Jessie's a big part of this team," Burrow said. "You can put a price tag on what he does on the field, but I don't think you can on what he does in the locker room."

Burrow said Bates is getting ready for the season, saying he'll be ready to go for "whenever he gets here."

"You know business is business," Burrow said. "He's gotta take care of what he's gotta take care of, but I know when it's time to show up, he's gonna be ready to go."

Bates has played and started in 63 games for the Bengals, recording 406 tackles and 10 interceptions.