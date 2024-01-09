Ted Karras wins fan vote for Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge

CINCINNATI — While the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year won't be announced until February, the NFL announced Tuesday that Ted Karras has clinched the fan vote for the 2023 WPMOY Charity Challenge.

Fans began voting for their favorite NFL player on December 5, but when the virtual polls closed on Jan. 8, Karras was the man out in front.

According to the NFL's website, this is the first time a Cincinnati Bengals player has won the Charity Challenge.

As a result of his clear popularity, Karras will win up to $35,000 from Nationwide for his chosen charity partner, Village of Merici.

The second place winner, Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson, will win $10,000 for the charity of his choice and the third place winner, Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes will win $5,000 for his chosen charity.

In 2022, Karras began selling his fan-favorite Cincy Hat and donating the proceeds. Since Karras started Cincy Hat in 2022, it has generated more than $800,000 in sales; Karras has donated $325,000 directly to Village of Merici, based in Karras' hometown of Indianapolis. Village of Merici is a nonprofit community that provides services and living spaces for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Over the last year, Karras has also personally matched $100,000 in donations. The Cincy Hat has sold over 22,000 hats to date.

One of Karras' goals with the fundraiser is to help Village of Merici serve more adults through direct services and independent housing opportunities. So far, it's working; Village of Merici has expanded the number of adults it helps by 60% in the past year.

Karras is still the Bengals' nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. All 32 nominees will be honored during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII and the winner of the award will be announced on Feb. 8.

If Karras is able to take home the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, he will also win an additional $250,000 donation for a charity of his choice; for just being a team's nominee, each player selected will already receive up to a $55,000 donation for charity.