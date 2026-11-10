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Sources: Bengals call off trade with Eagles for LB Arnold Ebiketie

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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Arnold Ebiketie leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/David Banks)
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CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have called off a trade for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, NFL sources say.

ESPN initially reported that the Bengals acquired Ebiketie in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. However, Ian Rapoport said on social media that the trade has been called off, nearly an hour after it was first reported.

Rapoport says an "Agreement was reached, but not official."

This development comes as Bengals are hot off a four-game winning streak, while the Eagles have lost seven straight games.

Previously, the Eagles traded center Cam Jurgens to the Ravens and defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jaguars.

Ebiketie has recorded 25 total tackles during the 2026 NFL season. Throughout his NFL career, which began in 2022, Ebiketie has notched 154 total tackles and 16.5 sacks.

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