A Bengals fan's dream: 11-year-old gets game ball from Tee Higgins after touchdown

Jackson Pohl, an 11-year-old quarterback visiting from Amsterdam, said he had a "gut feeling" Tee Higgins was heading his way — moments before receiving a game-used ball touched by both Higgins and Joe Burrow.

It was the moment Bengals fans were talking about, and the world was watching on Sunday.

Pohl, who was visiting from Amsterdam, said he sensed something special was about to happen as Higgins made his way off the field.

POHL FAMILY

"So I realized when he caught the touchdown, he comes walking over to these people who are like closer to the field, and then I'm like, oh, he's gonna go over there," Pohl said. "But then he makes a cut, and then for some reason, I had like a gut feeling like, oh, I think he's coming over here. And then I was so shocked and I was like, oh my God, like he just gave me like a game used ball. It was crazy."

The moment nearly got missed by one key member of his family. Pohl's father had left his seat to get food for the hungry group.

"So my family was, we were hungry, so we sent my dad up to get some hot dogs, and the line was super long," Pohl said. "He was texting my mom was like, I think I'm gonna be here a while, and then how he described it was he like he heard like the roar from the stadium on that guy's face, and then he turned around and then he saw Tee Higgins walk over and give someone the ball, and then I turned around and he's like, and then apparently in line, he was like, oh my God, that's my son."

POHL FAMILY Jackson Pohl, an 11-year-old quarterback visiting from Amsterdam, said he had a "gut feeling" Tee Higgins was coming his way before handing him a game-used ball.

Pohl, who is a quarterback himself, said it was especially meaningful knowing Joe Burrow had his hands on the ball before Higgins passed it along.

"I'm trying to find words to describe it," Pohl said. "I'm gonna use a real fancy word for me, bliss. And for me, like joy, I was freaking out. My parents joked that I slept with a smile on my face the whole night, so it was awesome."

Pohl said he plans to display the ball in a case in his room, close enough to see it every day.

Some have even started calling him the next Joe Burrow, saying he resembled the quarterback as a young kid.

"I don't know. Hey, I could be. I mean, I really want to be," Pohl said.

As for the souvenir, Pohl made one thing clear: that ball is staying inside.