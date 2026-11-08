Burrow throws 3 TDs as Bengals bulldoze Falcons in Madrid matchup

MADRID — The Bengals got their overseas win following a 34-17 victory over the Falcons in Madrid.

In total, quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals offense proved unstoppable in the first half of their Week 9 matchup. Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Chase would finish the game with 10 receptions for 155 yards.

Tee Higgins found the end zone in the second quarter, while Joe Burrow also scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the final minutes of the half.

On the defensive side, the Bengals allowed the Falcons to score a touchdown on their opening drive. After allowing an additional field goal in the first quarter, the Bengals held the Falcons scoreless for the rest of the first half.

The Bengals led 24-10 at halftime.

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After halftime, the Bengals were held to a quick three-and-out. Once the Falcons got the ball back, they drove into Bengals territory with the help of a key third-down conversion on a wheel route to star running back Bijan Robinson.

The Bengals defense struggled against Robinson in both the running and passing games. Robinson averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

A critical defensive pass interference call on DJ Turner II for grabbing Drake London’s arm gave the Falcons a first-and-goal. Robinson scored on a 1-yard rush to cut the Bengals’ lead to one score, 24-17.

The Bengals responded by driving back down the field, with many yards being picked up by running back Chase Brown. Burrow would later throw a touchdown pass to Higgins, putting the Bengals up 31-17.

This touchdown score marked the fourth game in a row for the Bengals to score 30+ points.

A stop in Bengals territory on the following Falcons drive led to an unsuccessful 38-yard field goal attempt by Falcons kicker Nick Folk. The Bengals still lead 31-17.

The Falcons got the ball back after a stop just past the Bengals’ 30 yard line. Jordan Battle dropped a possible pick-six with the Falcons backed up in their own endzone. An illegal shift penalty called on the Falcons’ offense helped force the three-and-out, giving the Bengals the ball back with 7 minutes and 51 seconds to go in the game

A successful 43-yard field goal attempt by Evan McPherson put the Bengals up 34-17 with just four minutes and 36 seconds left in the game.

An interception by linebacker Barrett Carter, his first of the season, on the Falcons’ following drive helped ice the game for the Bengals. Cincinnati drove back into the Falcons’ red zone and kneeled out the rest of the game.

The 6-2 Bengals will face off against the Steelers on Nov. 15.