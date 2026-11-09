Head coach Zac Taylor says Bengals are working to build off first 6-2 start in over a decade

CINCINNATI — Head coach Zac Taylor said the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to build off the momentum of their best starting record in more than a decade as they head into Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals improved to 6-2 for the first time since 2013 after Sunday's 34-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. This is Cincinnati's best start since they started 8-0 during the 2015 season.

"We have a great mindset right now," Taylor said in a press conference Monday. "We just have to keep building off these wins that we've had."

On Sunday, Joe Burrow threw for 271 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed in a touchdown himself.

While in Madrid and at Bernabéu, Taylor said it was cool to see the impact football has on the world.

"When I was out and about... there was certainly a lot of foreign Bengals fans... it was pretty cool... it was fun to be around them," he said.

He also said the team enjoyed themselves in Madrid ahead of the game.

"It's a game that counts like all the others, but I did want them to enjoy the experience," Taylor said.

Taylor said he feels good about where the Bengals are at, especially as the trade deadline looms.

With the trade deadline set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Taylor was asked whether the Bengals were looking to fill or bolster any part of the team, but Taylor rejected the notion.

Taylor's response comes as it was rumored that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could come to Cincinnati.

"We're just focused on Pittsburgh right now. That's our biggest focus," Taylor said.

Taylor said there wasn't anything major that he wanted to tweak or change going into Sunday Night Football in the jungle.

He also said the Bengals embrace that challenge of coming back from an international game and facing a team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were on a bye this week.

He also said he was excited to play in Paycor Stadium after it's felt like the Bengals haven't had a home game in awhile.

"Every game has felt really big to me," Taylor said. "... This week is no different."

The Bengals face the Steelers in Paycor Stadium on Sunday at 8:20 p.m.