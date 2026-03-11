WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storm timeline, plus very windy

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of strong to severe storms moving through our area today. It's also going to be very windy today between storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for our area from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Again, this isn't just associated with thunderstorms.

WCPO Wednesday Wind Advisory

When it comes to rain, we'll see multiple rounds of showers and storms. The first areas of rain developed in the early morning hours and we'll continue to see scattered showers and isolated storms through the morning drive. Storms will continue to develop after sunrise, bringing a few stronger storms even before the noon hour. This morning's activity would mainly produce damaging wind gusts.

Then this afternoon, new storms will develop and move from west to east across the Tri-State. This looks to impact the hours between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This will be our main risk for severe storms today and why the Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" of severe storms. The severe weather risks include damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Again, it will still be very windy in general during this timeframe too. Highs warm to 74 degrees today.

WCPO 10 a.m. storms

WCPO Early evening storms

After 8 p.m., the risk for severe weather decreases as storms move out to the east/southeast. Temperatures will start to tumble too as colder air moves into the area. We'll eventually cool to 33 tonight as the sky turns partly cloudy.

Thursday will be a cooler day, but more normal for this time of year. The high only hits 49 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Heads up for Friday! The wind will increase again. Winds are expected from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 50 mph. This will again prompt another wind advisory more than likely. Highs do improve Friday back to 60 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers and isolated storms

Windy

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Showers and storms likely

Very windy

High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Temps fall fast

Low: 33

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 36

