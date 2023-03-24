'Sometimes it's the first you hear of it': Zac Taylor addresses report linking Ezekiel Elliott to the Bengals

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn't appear to be close to signing with the Bengals despite an ESPN report saying the former Ohio State star is considering Cincinnati as one of three finalists.

ESPN reported late this afternoon that the Bengals, Eagles and Jets are among the three finalists for Elliott.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the ESPN report at St. Xavier High School tonight before the school's 39th annual hall of fame dinner and induction.

"There's a lot of great players that are available right now," Taylor said. "We like our team as where it's at right now. It's always funny when things get thrown around. Sometimes it's the first you hear of it, but that's just the way life works."

Taylor was the keynote speaker for the sold-out St. Xavier event which had a record attendance of more than 800 guests.

"This is definitely one of the highlights of the year at St. Xavier High School and especially for our athletic program and our athletic boosters," St. Xavier athletic director Brian Reinhart said. "It is truly an honor to have Zac Taylor as our keynote this year given our connection with the Cincinnati Bengals and with the larger community."

Thursday night was an opportunity for the Greater Catholic League South division member school to celebrate the success of its storied athletics programs.

Taylor said he always enjoys attending a game during the high school football season at St. X.

"I've come to many games around this city and St. X is one that I love to come watch," Taylor said. "Coach Specht (St. X football coach Steve Specht) has always been great to me. We've had a good relationship. I know a lot of St. X grads that live in my neighborhood. Dads with kids at my (family) school so I've got a lot of respect for the school here. It's a lot of fun to be involved in."

Taylor said high school sports in Greater Cincinnati is second to none.

"I've lived in Florida, Texas, California and Ohio — and nothing beats Cincinnati football," Taylor said. "I know Ohio football is big. Just the GCL and Cincinnati football as a whole is special to be a part of and watch all these kids the hard work they put in and the success they've had."

St. X inducted five individuals into the school's athletics hall of fame. That included former three-year starting linebacker Fred Craig, a 2008 graduate who won two Division I state football titles in 2005 and 2007.

Craig helped the Bombers earn a 41-2 record during his career. He went on to play football at Stanford and for the University of Pennsylvania. Craig, who works as an investment banker in New York City, said he significantly values his education from St. Xavier.

"This school was so special to me," said Craig. "It really formed me into the person that I am today. And so to return 15 years later to be honored here - it's really incredible. It's beyond words, honestly."

