Bengals 2023 schedule released: Cincinnati to host two primetime games

CINCINNATI — A Super Bowl 56 rematch and a New Year's Eve showdown with the Chiefs are among the Bengals' primetime games this season.

While Cincinnati will start the 2023 season in Cleveland, the Bengals return home to take on divisional rival Baltimore in Week 2 before facing off against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Aside from their usual AFC North opponents, Cincinnati will take on the NFC West and AFC South — including a matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Announced before the schedule release, the NFL set up an AFC Championship rematch between the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on New Year's Eve.

Another fun game to look forward to? An LSU reunion is scheduled for Week 15 as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase take on former teammate Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings at home.

Cincinnati's 2023-24 regular season schedule can be found below:



Week 1: @ Cleveland Browns — Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens — Sunday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams — Monday, Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 4: @ Tennessee Titans — Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m., FOX

Week 5: @ Arizona Cardinals — Sunday, Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m., FOX

Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks — Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: @ San Francisco 49ers — Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 9: vs. Buffalo Bills — Sunday, Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans — Sunday, Nov. 12, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11: @ Baltimore Ravens — Thursday, Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — Sunday, Nov. 26, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13: @ Jacksonville Jaguars — Monday, Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts — Sunday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: vs. Minnesota Vikings — TBD

Week 16: @ Pittsburgh Steelers — Saturday, Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Week 17: @ Kansas City Chiefs — Sunday, Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns — TBD

Single-game tickets are on sale right now.

