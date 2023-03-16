Joe Mixon's sister and her boyfriend indicted for shooting that wounded teen in Anderson

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced two people will face charges connected to a shooting near Cincinnati Bengal Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township that left a teen wounded.

Powers announced that Lamonte Brewer was indicted on one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of having a weapon under disability. Shalonda Mixon has been indicted on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice.

Shalonda is Joe Mixon's sister; Brewer is Shalonda's boyfriend, Powers said.

If convicted, Brewer faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison; Shalonda Mixon faces a maximum sentence of four years.

Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office Surveillance footage at Joe Mixon's house captured Brewer as he fired multiple shots

Powers said Joe Mixon was present when the shots were fired, but he did nothing illegal in the course of the incident.

According to Powers, officers were dispatched to Ayers Road at around 8:25 p.m. on March 6, where they met with two juvenile witnesses who described playing a game of "dart wars" with Nerf guns when the shots were fired.

Powers said the 16-year-old shooting victim fled as 10 to 11 shots were fired, ducking behind a tree to hide.

Jordan, Felicia The Nerf gun the victim was using while playing "dart wars" before he was allegedly shot by Brewer

Once police were called, officers spotted a vehicle leaving Mixon's home and were able to perform a traffic stop; Shalonda and Brewer were inside the vehicle. A gun police found in the trunk was later identified as the gun used in the shooting.

Powers said surveillance footage from Joe Mixon's home showed Brewer and Joe in the backyard of the home, as Brewer fired multiple shots. Later, surveillance footage showed Shalonda collecting shell casings from the yard before the two left the house as police arrived.

Joe could be seen carrying a gun in the video, but Powers said he is a legal gun owner and he did not fire any shots during the incident.

According to Powers, Joe claimed he'd been recently receiving death threats and was worried for his safety after his sister told him there were people outside with guns.

Defense attorneys Scott Crosswell and Merlyn Shiverdecker represented Mixon during the investigation and on Thursday, after the prosecutor's press conference, their office released a statement on his behalf.

"A few weeks prior to the incident, Joe's address was improperly released to the public," read the statement. "After his address was released, Joe became the victim of multiple threats of physical harm and harassment on social media at his residence in Cincinnati. These threats have been well documented."

Before the March 6 shooting, Joe was visiting family in California; he returned home to Cincinnati the day of the shooting, his attorneys said. Joe was home with his sister, her five children, her boyfriend and his physical therapist that night.

