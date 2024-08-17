'Open In Orange': Bengals to wear all-orange uniforms for home opener against Patriots

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are ready to ring in the new season with a new tradition.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, Cincinnati's home opener against the New England Patriots, the Bengals will be decked out in all orange for the first time in team history. Players will wear orange pants, orange jerseys and orange helmets while fans are encouraged to create an "Orange Out" at Paycor Stadium.

"Orange is the color of energy, confidence and optimism — three key traits that we want starting our season," Elizabeth Blackburn, the team's director of strategy and engagement, said in a release. "Pairing our new orange pants with our orange jerseys and orange helmets will create a vibrant look that is instantly recognizable, especially when our fans join in to create an Orange Out."

Cincinnati Bengals

But that's not all the Bengals have planned for their "Open In Orange."

The team said they'll host a weeklong celebration ahead of the opener. "Open In Orange" t-shirts benefitting the Freestore Foodbank will be available for purchase starting Aug. 28 at Taste of the Bengals. The limited edition items will then go on sale at the Bengals Pro Shop Sept. 1.

On their website, the Bengals also tease a "special Bengals integration" during Cincinnati Riverfest at Sawyer Point Park on Sunday, Sept. 1.

