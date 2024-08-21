Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals DE Myles Murphy suffers an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with Colts

myles murphy
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) gestures as he walks to the tunnel after an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cincinnati.
myles murphy
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy suffered an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Coach Zac Taylor said the severity of the injury is yet to be determined.

A first-round pick in 2023, Murphy went down with what appeared to be a noncontact injury. He walked off the field under his own power alongside trainers.

Murphy was expected to be a critical cog in Cincinnati's defensive line rotation, especially after the loss of defensive end Cam Sample for the season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

The Bengals and Colts conducted the joint practice ahead of their Thursday night preseason game at Paycor Stadium.

More Bengals news:
Bengals show depth, but fall to the Bears 3-27 in second preseason game Bengals to wear all-orange uniforms for home opener against Patriots 'Money Mac' gets paid: Bengals, Evan McPherson agree on contract extension

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Cincinnati Open survived Charlotte threat. Could Saudi Arabia be next?
Online gambling's impact on consumers' financial well-being
Online gambling's impact on consumers' financial well-being
Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Indiana high school football season preview
'We got something to prove' | Withrow football program enters a new era
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Anderson football returning several key players, hungry for a championship
Who Dey think gonna pay full price? How to find Bengals gear for less
Reds fans can now scan their face instead of their tickets. Here's how it works
High school's football program has given one senior a path to success, despite adversity
After 4 straight regional final losses, Lakota West looks to get over the hump
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.