Bengals DE Myles Murphy suffers an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with Colts

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy suffered an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Coach Zac Taylor said the severity of the injury is yet to be determined.

A first-round pick in 2023, Murphy went down with what appeared to be a noncontact injury. He walked off the field under his own power alongside trainers.

Myles walked off the practice field on his own power, albeit very slowly & with a slight limp. Surrounded by trainers.



Looked to be favoring something on his right leg, but that strictly based on observation.



Sorry the photo is blurry. I’m 100+ yards away. pic.twitter.com/5lGJFE4vPg — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 20, 2024

Murphy was expected to be a critical cog in Cincinnati's defensive line rotation, especially after the loss of defensive end Cam Sample for the season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

The Bengals and Colts conducted the joint practice ahead of their Thursday night preseason game at Paycor Stadium.