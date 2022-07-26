CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is having surgery to remove his appendix, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing a source.

Rapoport said he will miss some practice time, but that the surgery was "better now than later."

The news comes just a day before training camp was set to start, which kicks off summer practices for the Bengals in between 3 preseason games. The regular season starts on September 11 when, for the first time ever, the team's opener is against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, source said. He’ll miss some practice time but better now than later. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

The Bengals did not immediately confirm the news. Burrow was not listed on the team's last injury report released on Saturday. That list included LB Joe Bachie, G Alex Cappa, DE Khalid Kareem, HB Samaje Perine and S Brandon Wilson. Offensive Lineman La'el Collins was also placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Burrow was nominated for Comeback Player of the Year at the ESPYs recently after he posted an impressive 2021 season following a torn ACL that ended his rookie season early in 2020.

He was a significant topic of conversation at the Bengals Media Luncheon Monday, with owner Mike Brown making it clear they want to clear the salary cap to re-sign Burrow when the time comes.

The Bengals are hoping to repeat as AFC Champions, but have set their sights on winning a Super Bowl, something they fell just short of doing last season. They added key offseason weapons to the offensive line and defense, while returning most of the key franchise players; the only exception being Jessie Bates, who is holding out for a bigger contract.