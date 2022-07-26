Watch Now
Report: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix

Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws before an NFL exhibition football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jul 26, 2022
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is having surgery to remove his appendix, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing a source.

Rapoport said he will miss some practice time, but that the surgery was "better now than later."

The news comes just a day before training camp was set to start, which kicks off summer practices for the Bengals in between 3 preseason games. The regular season starts on September 11 when, for the first time ever, the team's opener is against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals did not immediately confirm the news. Burrow was not listed on the team's last injury report released on Saturday. That list included LB Joe Bachie, G Alex Cappa, DE Khalid Kareem, HB Samaje Perine and S Brandon Wilson. Offensive Lineman La'el Collins was also placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Burrow was nominated for Comeback Player of the Year at the ESPYs recently after he posted an impressive 2021 season following a torn ACL that ended his rookie season early in 2020.

He was a significant topic of conversation at the Bengals Media Luncheon Monday, with owner Mike Brown making it clear they want to clear the salary cap to re-sign Burrow when the time comes.

The Bengals are hoping to repeat as AFC Champions, but have set their sights on winning a Super Bowl, something they fell just short of doing last season. They added key offseason weapons to the offensive line and defense, while returning most of the key franchise players; the only exception being Jessie Bates, who is holding out for a bigger contract.

