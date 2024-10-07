Watch Now
Report: Bengals key defender out for season, may have torn ACL

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discusses the team's first round pick, Michigan safety Daxton Hill.
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Dax Hill may be out for the remainder of the season after injuring his knee against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to reports from NFL.com.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said sources told him Hill may have torn his ACL during the game and would likely be out for the season.

It's another blow for the team and Bengals fans, one day after losing to the Ravens in overtime at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

On a more personal level, the injury also brought an end to Hill's time on the field competing with his brother — Ravens running back Justice Hill.

Dax and Justice Hill: Sibling rivalry goes pro as brothers face off in NFL

Dax, who is three years younger, was the Bengals' first-round draft pick in 2022. The Ravens drafted Justice in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

Hill was a safety out of Michigan when he was selected 31st overall by the Bengals. At the time, fans were hoping head coach Zac Taylor would draft a cornerback, so Hill, as a safety, was a surprise. Hill had converted to CB this year to help bolster that position for the Bengals defense.

The Bengals at 1-4 on the season head to New York to play the Giants on Sunday Night Football next week.

