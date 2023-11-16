Dax and Justice Hill have always been competitive. Now they share it with a national audience

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens in prime-time Thursday, it is the continuation of a sibling rivalry that grew in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bengals safety Dax Hill once again lines up against his older brother, Justice, a Ravens running back.

"Whenever we had the opportunity to jaw at each other or just talk a little trash here or there, I've always got to let him know about that," Dax said. "There's always a competitive nature between us two."

Dax, who is three years younger, was the Bengals' first-round draft pick in 2022. The Ravens drafted Justice in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

The brothers grew up in Tulsa, and Dax remembers playing rough and tumble in oversized coats inside the family's home.

"We used to tumble around the house," he said. "It was always fun and games."

That was before both brothers made names for themselves playing sports at Booker T. Washington High School. But Dax was more interested in basketball for a while.

Justice, though, was getting pro looks while playing at Oklahoma State. The older brother, the best man at Dax's wedding this summer, told a story about the moment their competitive dynamic changed.

"I would always lose by like two to three points and so one time I just threw the ball against the backboard and I shattered it," Dax remembered. "From there it was like, 'No, bro, you can't beat me ever again.' I just didn't like losing."

There aren't many brothers who can say they've lined up against each other in the NFL. Fewer can say, like Dax Hill, that one brother has tackled the other in the NFL.

It happened in Week 2's Bengals-Ravens match-up when Dax stopped Justice in a drive for first down.

Dax said he was so focused that he didn't even notice at first.

"I was tired at that point," he said. "It didn't really hit me until I got to the sideline, like, 'I just tackled my brother there.'"

When the brothers first played against each other in the NFL last season, Dax said they did a jersey swap, a show of mutual respect.

"Once I realized we were actually both in the NFL, it was like, wow this is kind of a special moment, special bond, you know, from how we grew up and how hard our parents made us work and the sacrifices they made for us," he said. "I feel like our relationship has grown over the years."

The brothers have always been trying to best each other. In 2018, Dax was a top recruit with a speedy 40-yard dash. Justice, in college at the time, refused to be bested and challenged him to a race — cameras rolling. You can see the results below.

The Hill brothers have a sibling rivalry built on strong family ties and growing mutual respect.

"Seeing my brother and what he's accomplished, I really have to step up who I am as a man and just follow suit on what he's doing," Dax said. "Just having that 'Hill' on the back of your jersey feels like something you've got to represent every day."

As for how their parents get ready for this game, Dax said they've tried the split jerseys, but have just worked a lot of Bengals and Ravens gear into their wardrobe now.

