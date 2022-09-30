Rapper Kid Cudi ends new album with 'Burrow': Song dedicated to friend and Bengals QB Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — It's a friendship made from the magic of music; Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Hip Hop artist Kid Cudi.

In a recent interview, Bose Headphones pulled back the curtains and showed how two superstars from completely different industries had a major impact on each other's lives.

Cudi released his eighth studio album "Entergalactic" early Friday morning. The 15-track record ends with a song called "Burrow." It features Don Toliver, Steve Aoki and Dot Da Genius. Fans got a taste of the song in a Bose advertisement earlier this month.

Burrow first learned about Cudi's music in middle school. He said Cudi's songs helped him through his journey from boy to man.

"Just like everybody, I went through some hard times growing up and you doubt yourself in a lot of different areas of life," Burrow said. "When you're 16 you don't know who you're gonna be, who you are or anything. His music, whether he meant to or not, helped me find who I am today."

Cudi said his connection with Burrow is a perfect example of exactly what music should be.

"Seeing Joe be awesome in his world and then know that my music is something that inspired him and helped him on the way on his journey. It's super humbling and just blows my mind," Cudi said. "It's a testament to what I wanted to do with my first album. I just wanted to touch people and help them in their lives and make people not feel alone. It's just nice to see that 14 years later, something that I put into the world has helped them in their world."

Since releasing his first EP, Cudi has risen to stardom. He has more than 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His most popular song "THE SCOTTS" has more than 600 million streams.

The two met for the first time a few years ago.

"When we connected finally it was like long-lost brothers to me," Burrow said.

Other than being extremely successful in their own industries, the two men have another thing in common: Ohio.

Cudi is from Cleveland and Burrow grew up in Athens.

When asked why the two are able to connect so well, Cudi said, "I think it's the midwestern Ohio boy qualities."

During the interview, Burrow admitted that he was relieved that his childhood idol wasn't a "D***," which definitely helped their friendship blossom.

Watch the full interview here:

When asked what advice the rapper would give high school Joe Borrow, or any other young person with massive dreams, he said this:

"It's gonna get hard, it's gonna get tough and you're gonna feel like you can't make it. But those are the moments that are going to show you if you're really built for what you're aiming for. If you are really made for that next level. If you are hungry enough, if you really want it enough and put in the work, you can get there."

You can listen to Kid Cudi's new album on Spotify or by clicking here.

The next chance to see Joe Burrow play is October 9 when the Bengals take on the Ravens. The next home game is against the Falcons on October 23.

