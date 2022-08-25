Kroger vs. Krogers: What does Joe Burrow say in his latest commercial?

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's first commercial as a Kroger Health brand ambassador has reignited a long-running debate over what customers call the supermarket.

"When you walk into Kroger, it's kinda different from all the other grocery stores," the Bengals quarterback said in the produce section of the store.

After sniffing a pineapple and talking about the importance of a healthy diet, Burrow then appears to call Kroger by another popular — albeit technically incorrect — name.

"That's why I wanted to partner with Krogers, because it's really the perfect relationship for me professionally and personally," Burrow said.

Yep, it definitely sounds like Cincinnati's biggest star added an "S" to the end of the locally-based company's name — and we're not the only ones who heard it. Kroger Health's post was flooded with responses noting the name change.

"Let the record show: Burrow 🤝 Kroger no S at the end," Kroger Health tweeted in response.

Obviously, the company's logo shows the correct spelling does not include an "S" (with or without an apostrophe), but that has never stopped people from adding it. Some responded to the post by noting Burrow's pronunciation solidifies his Midwestern roots.

Founded by Bernard Kroger in 1883, an argument could be made that Kroger's makes sense. Alas, the company is committed to keeping the "S" out. What do you call it?

