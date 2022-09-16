Joe Burrow, Joe Montana partner with Guinness for brand's 'Guinness Gives Back' program

NEW YORK — "Joe Shiesty" is teaming up with "Joe Cool" and Guinness to help communities in need.

Guinness announced a multi-year collaboration with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is pledging hours of service through the brand's Guinness Gives Back program.

"Many people in our country are facing a series of challenges right now and can benefit from the support of others, and I am humbled to be in a position to make a difference — and encourage others to do so, as well," Burrow said in a release. "Teaming up with a brand like Guinness, who has 'giving back' at the core of what they do, just makes sense."

While the release did not say where Burrow is pledging his time, Guinness mentioned Burrow's hunger relief fund to help those in Southeast Ohio.

Hall of Famer Joe Montana has been working with Guinness since 2020.

"Burrow is a talent on the field — and it's been fun to watch what he's been able to accomplish so early in his career," Montana said. "But it's also inspiring to see what he's doing off the field by giving back and investing his time for good causes. I'm looking forward to working with Joe and Guinness to help spread the message and encourage others to give their time to their communities for those in need."

Guinness said the company is nearing $3 million in donations to charitable organizations since the pandemic started.

