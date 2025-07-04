'Such a blessing' | How one Tri-State school district is eliminating all student fees

MOWRYSTOWN, Ohio — A Highland County school district is taking action to make education more accessible by eliminating all fees for students and families.

Bright Local Schools has committed to zero charges for technology, sports participation and even breakfast and lunch for the upcoming school year.

"Our vision here is every student, every day, that's our mission — without a total team effort, this wouldn't be possible," said Superintendent Jason Iles.

The district's approach reflects its commitment to supporting all students in their community, where most of its 750 students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

For students like Megan Thompson, a junior in the marching band, this change removes significant financial barriers.

"Marching band is very expensive. It is amazing, because you can just not worry about, 'Oh, I have to pay so many dollars to buy a uniform, or so many dollars to buy these things.' It's just already paid for, and so it's super nice," said Thompson.

WATCH: How the district is able to get rid of all fees

I asked about how the district is making this possible. Community support and fundraisers play a crucial role, and the district can use the Community Eligibility Provision because of the high percentage of qualifying students.

"A large number of our kids throughout our 120 square miles don't have high-speed internet. So during those COVID years, traditional online schooling wasn't an option for us," said Iles. "Our teachers got on school buses and hand-delivered packets to all of the kids in our district, which is unbelievable. And so that's when we really started to evaluate the technology."

Students in seventh through 12th grade will return from break to find brand new Chromebooks ready and waiting for them. The technology upgrade comes as part of ongoing efforts to support student learning and achievement across the district.

"One student won the state championship for track and field, and the school doesn't have a track," said Iles.

This example of resilience demonstrates how students continue to excel despite challenges, according to district officials.

For families with multiple children, the impact is substantial. Racheal Flader, a mother of six, has seen immediate financial relief.

"On average, our weekly lunch bill would run between $140 and $160 weekly, so when they announced that we were going to get free lunches this year, I was just over the moon ecstatic," said Flader.

A workforce development center is also being built to give students opportunities for industry credentials. District officials say it would not have been possible without the local organization, Future Plans' support. The building will also house two counseling offices currently operating out of small rooms.

"Just such a blessing to be in a place where the community is still focused on the education of the kids, because what's a better investment?" said Iles.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.