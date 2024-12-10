One of the Bengals' oldest fans turning 106, tells team to keep pushing and working hard

LOVELAND, Ohio — One of the Bengals' biggest fans may also be their oldest.

“Next week I’ll be 106 and I just am so grateful that I’m still here,” said Florence (Flo) Hackman, a Cincinnati native who has been a fan of the Bengals since their inception.

Hackman was born on Dec. 16, 1918, just a few weeks after World War I ended. Her father moved to the U.S. from Germany and met her mother. They had nine kids together — six boys and three girls.

“I was the last one, the youngest,” said Hackman.

Longevity runs in the family. Hackman's mother lived to be 104.

Florence Hackman Florence Hackman with her siblings and parents in a family photo from her childhood.

What’s her secret to a long life? One answer is exercise. Even at 105, Hackman is in the gym daily on her stationary bike.

“I think for my age you know people are all amazed that I still go down to that bike and pedal it,” said Hackman. “Maybe it’s helped a little bit to keep me around a little bit longer, I don’t know.”

We asked Hackman what advice she had for those younger than her going through life.

“Try to do one day at a time, the best you can, and you know be nice to people,” said Hackman.

Although she’s lived a long and happy life, there are still some things Hackman wants to see — specifically for her Bengals.

“Hope they go to the Super Bowl, and we sure would like that, that would be a big thing. And I suppose hopefully they do it while I’m still here,” said Hackman.

WCPO Florence Hackman with her family.

To get that Super Bowl win, Hackman has some advice for the Bengals.

“They gotta keep pushing and ... work hard and I’m sure they will and they’re gonna make Cincinnati proud,” Hackman said.

But even without a Bengals Super Bowl win, she is grateful for every day.

“I’m very grateful, and I’m grateful for my family,” Hackman said.

A family that loves her, and the Bengals too.